US intelligence has warned Trump about the possibility of an attack by Iran

US intelligence officials have warned US presidential candidate Donald Trump about real threats to kill him coming from Iran.

Trump was warned of threats to his life

As the newspaper notes, the communications director of the Republican campaign, Stephen Chung, said that the employees of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) informed former President Donald Trump about "real and specific threats from Iran."

The threats are aimed at killing him to destabilize the situation and create chaos" in the United States.

"Intelligence has determined that these sustained and coordinated attacks have intensified in recent months, and law enforcement agencies from all agencies are working to ensure the safety of President Trump and prevent interference in the election," added Stephen Chung. Share

An ODNI representative confirmed the briefing in an email but declined to elaborate.

What is known about the assassination attempts on Trump

In West Palm Beach on September 15, shots were fired near a golf course owned by a Republican. Later it became known about the attempt on him.

The Trump International Golf Club reported that the presidential candidate is fine, but refrained from giving details.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified a suspect in the case of an alleged attempt on Trump's life. He turned out to be 58-year-old Ryan Raut, who had eight arrests in the past. He was arrested and charged with two felonies involving weapons.

Ryan Root has been charged with an attempted assassination of Donald Trump. He faces life imprisonment.

We will remind that this was the second attempt on Trump in recent months. In July, he was shot in the ear at one of the rallies.