Zelensky reacted to the alleged assassination attempt on Trump

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to information about an alleged attempt to assassinate US presidential candidate Donald Trump in Florida.

Zelensky condemned political violence

Glad to hear that Donald Trump is safe and unharmed. Best wishes to him and his family. It is good that the suspect in the attempted assassination was quickly arrested. Our principle: the rule of law is above all else, and political violence has no place anywhere in the world. We sincerely hope that everyone is safe. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Радий дізнатися, що Дональд Трамп у безпеці та не постраждав. Найкращі побажання йому та його родині. Добре, що підозрюваного в спробі замаху швидко затримали. Наш принцип: верховенство права понад усе, і політичному насильству немає місця ніде у світі. Щиро сподіваємося, що всі… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 16, 2024

What is known about the alleged assassination attempt on Trump on September 15

On September 15, there was a shooting near the golf club of the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Republicans Donald Trump Trump West Palm Beach in Florida.

Secret Service agents saw the muzzle of an assault rifle stuck through a fence and opened fire. Trump was playing golf at the moment. The US presidential candidate was not injured in any way.

At the same time, the special services, in particular the FBI, reported that after this shooting they were investigating a possible assassination attempt on Trump.

According to the media, Ryan Wesley Root, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, allegedly expressed support for Ukraine and criticized Republicans on social networks.

In addition, after the assassination attempt on Trump, the media drew attention to the fact that the suspect allegedly supported Ukraine, the "Azov" regiment, and also repeatedly visited Kyiv.

This incident is already becoming a topic for Russian propaganda. In the future, the enemy will launch a series of conspiracy theories about the "Ukrainian trail" . Of course, all this is a lie. But information confrontation is a component of war, Kovalenko explained. Share

The International Legion of the Russian Federation denied the information that Ryan Wesley Root served in the International Legion.

US citizen Ryan Routh has never served in the International Legion of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has no relation to the unit. Rumors about this in some media are untrue, the legion said in a statement. Share