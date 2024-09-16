Zelensky reacted to the alleged assassination attempt on Trump

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to information about an alleged attempt to assassinate US presidential candidate Donald Trump in Florida.
Zelensky condemned political violence
Радий дізнатися, що Дональд Трамп у безпеці та не постраждав. Найкращі побажання йому та його родині. Добре, що підозрюваного в спробі замаху швидко затримали. Наш принцип: верховенство права понад усе, і політичному насильству немає місця ніде у світі. Щиро сподіваємося, що всі…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 16, 2024
What is known about the alleged assassination attempt on Trump on September 15
On September 15, there was a shooting near the golf club of the candidate for the presidency of the United States from the Republicans Donald Trump Trump West Palm Beach in Florida.
Secret Service agents saw the muzzle of an assault rifle stuck through a fence and opened fire. Trump was playing golf at the moment. The US presidential candidate was not injured in any way.
At the same time, the special services, in particular the FBI, reported that after this shooting they were investigating a possible assassination attempt on Trump.
According to the media, Ryan Wesley Root, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, allegedly expressed support for Ukraine and criticized Republicans on social networks.
In addition, after the assassination attempt on Trump, the media drew attention to the fact that the suspect allegedly supported Ukraine, the "Azov" regiment, and also repeatedly visited Kyiv.
The International Legion of the Russian Federation denied the information that Ryan Wesley Root served in the International Legion.
It will be recalled that Trump received an ear injury during an attempt on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.
