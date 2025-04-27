A loud scandal at the Pope's funeral — photos and people's reactions

Journalists have drawn attention to the shameful behavior of German and Polish politicians during the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis. The antics of high-ranking officials have provoked outrage from many people in different parts of the world.
Points of attention
- The Pope's funeral turned into a "photo shoot" for many famous politicians.
- Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder didn't even hide his good mood.
Politicians forgot they were at a funeral
The scandal erupted over a large number of selfies before the funeral of Pope Francis.
Perhaps the most attention was drawn to the Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder.
He took a selfie from St. Peter's Square before the funeral, in which he is smiling happily. After that, the politician was accused of disrespecting the tragic event.
He was publicly shamed by the head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann.
She believes that funeral selfies have something truly indecent about them.
The speaker of the Polish Sejm, Szymon Gołownia, also came under a powerful barrage of criticism.
He took a selfie upon arriving in Rome at the most inappropriate moment.
