Pope Francis died in the Vatican on the morning of April 21. The pontiff was 88 years old.

This was reported by the Vatican with reference to Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

According to him, the Pope died at 7:35 am.

His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and his Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal charity, especially for the benefit of the poorest and most marginalized. With infinite gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we entrust the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God. Share

The pontiff recently suffered a serious illness, during which he received blood transfusions and lung ventilation.