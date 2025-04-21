Pope Francis died in the Vatican
Pope Francis died in the Vatican

The Pope
Source:  online.ua

Pope Francis died in the Vatican on the morning of April 21. The pontiff was 88 years old.

  • Pope Francis dedicated his life to serving the Lord and his Church, leaving a legacy of fidelity, courage, and universal charity.
  • During his final illness, Pope Francis underwent blood transfusions and lung ventilation, reflecting the efforts to sustain his life.
  • The Vatican reported the passing of Pope Francis at 7:35 am, acknowledging his profound influence as a disciple of the Lord Jesus.

The Pope has died

This was reported by the Vatican with reference to Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

According to him, the Pope died at 7:35 am.

His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and his Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal charity, especially for the benefit of the poorest and most marginalized. With infinite gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we entrust the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God.

The pontiff recently suffered a serious illness, during which he received blood transfusions and lung ventilation.

Due to his critical condition, his doctors even considered stopping treatment to allow him to die peacefully.

