Pope Francis died in the Vatican on the morning of April 21. The pontiff was 88 years old.
Points of attention
- Pope Francis dedicated his life to serving the Lord and his Church, leaving a legacy of fidelity, courage, and universal charity.
- During his final illness, Pope Francis underwent blood transfusions and lung ventilation, reflecting the efforts to sustain his life.
- The Vatican reported the passing of Pope Francis at 7:35 am, acknowledging his profound influence as a disciple of the Lord Jesus.
The Pope has died
This was reported by the Vatican with reference to Cardinal Kevin Farrell.
According to him, the Pope died at 7:35 am.
The pontiff recently suffered a serious illness, during which he received blood transfusions and lung ventilation.
Due to his critical condition, his doctors even considered stopping treatment to allow him to die peacefully.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-