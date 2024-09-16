Trump called the unexpected reason for the attempt on his life

Former US President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for "extremely provocative statements" that, in his opinion, led to an assassination attempt on him on September 15.

Trump found a political reason for the assassination attempt

According to Trump, the potential attacker "believed in the rhetoric of Biden and Harris and acted on it."

Because of their rhetoric, I am being shot at, while I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones who are destroying the country, both from within and without. Donald Trump Ex-president of the USA

The publication noted that Trump did not provide evidence for his claims, stressing that the former president probably "plans to take advantage of the latest dramatic turn in one of the most chaotic presidential campaigns in modern political history."

In addition, Trump accused Democrats of portraying him as a "threat to democracy," saying that the "real threat" is Harris and Biden.

They do this through a combination of rhetoric and lawsuits that they wrap me in. This is the kind of stuff that dangerous fools like that gunman listen to. Share

An attempt on Trump: the reaction of politicians

Vice President Kamala Harris said she was "concerned" and condemned the "political violence" following the alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on September 15.

I am deeply alarmed by the possible assassination attempt on former President Trump. While the facts are being gathered, I state clearly: political violence is unacceptable. We must all work to ensure that this incident does not provoke further violence.

US President Joe Biden praised the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement after the incident, saying he was "relieved" to hear Trump was unharmed.

We will remind, on September 15, there was a shooting near the Trump West Palm Beach golf club of the US presidential candidate from the Republicans, Donald Trump, in Florida.

According to the media, Ryan Wesley Root, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, expressed support for Ukraine and criticized Republicans on social networks.