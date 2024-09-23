Attempt on Trump. The suspect called for a reward to "finish him"

Ryan Wesley Routh, suspected of attempting to assassinate US presidential candidate Donald Trump, offered others to "finish his case" for a reward of $150,000. This is stated in the letter that the witness handed over to the law enforcement officers.

Raut called to "finish his case" and kill Trump

The details became known from a letter that the suspect allegedly left with an acquaintance.

The witness said that Raut brought him a box several months ago. Inside were construction tools, a letter and four telephones.

A photo of a letter allegedly written by Raut was circulated on the Internet. He reported why he wanted to kill Trump and that he was ready to give $150,000 to the person who would "finish his case."

In the letter, Raut confirms that he will assassinate a Republican.

The suspect promised a large sum for Trump's murder

I tried and made every effort that I could. Now you have to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whoever can do it. Share

The suspect also indicated the motive, namely that "Trump broke off relations with Iran like a child." Allegedly, this is precisely why "the Middle East fell apart".

The investigation managed to establish that Raut arrived in a few days in the town where the Republican has a golf course. The suspect was also found with a list of locations where the politician planned to speak to voters.

The letter was added to the case file on September 23. The court will consider the new evidence when choosing a preventive measure for Raut.

Attempt on Trump

In West Palm Beach on September 15, shots were fired near a golf course owned by a Republican. Later it became known about the attempt on him.

The Trump International Golf Club reported that the presidential candidate is fine, but refrained from giving details.

Later it became known about the detention of a 58-year-old man. He was arrested and charged with two felonies involving weapons.

We will remind that this was the second attempt on Trump in recent months. In July, he was shot in the ear at one of the rallies.