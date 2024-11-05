I can admit defeat. Trump named the condition after voting in the US election
Category
Politics
Publication date

I can admit defeat. Trump named the condition after voting in the US election

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  AFP

According to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, he is ready to accept his defeat after the vote "if it's a fair election."

Points of attention

  • Trump expressed confidence in his victory, calling the current election campaign the best.
  • JD Vance also expects the victory of the Republican Party in the US elections.
  • Trump is projected to win by a significant margin over Kamala Harris.

Trump made a loud promise amid the election

As the Republican leader claims, he is allegedly not going to continue the fight for the presidential seat if he understands that the American people have chosen his rival Kamala Harris as their leader.

He made the announcement after the Florida vote, repeating a warning he has made many times. used during the election campaign.

If I lose the election, if it's a fair election, I'll be the first to admit it... So far, I think it was fair.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

A candidate for the presidency of the United States

Donald Trump announced his prediction about the result of the vote

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, together with his wife Melania, voted in the presidential elections in the city of Palm Beach, Florida.

According to Donald Trump, he is currently "very confident" of his victory in the elections.

I heard that we have a very good situation everywhere, — claims the odious politician.

What's more, he even called the current election campaign "the best" among all the ones he organized.

Donald Trump also made a bold prediction, assuring that he would win by a "significant margin", but, they say, approval of the votes "will take a long time".

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the candidate for vice president of the USA from the Republican Party JD Vance has also already voted and said that he expects the victory of his party.

I really hope you vote for Donald Trump today. I think that his policies will contribute to the peace and prosperity of our citizens. But if you don't vote the way I want, I won't treat you any worse, Vance said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
There are advantages. Will Trump's victory be a disaster for Ukraine?
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?