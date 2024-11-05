I can admit defeat. Trump named the condition after voting in the US election

According to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, he is ready to accept his defeat after the vote "if it's a fair election."

Trump made a loud promise amid the election

As the Republican leader claims, he is allegedly not going to continue the fight for the presidential seat if he understands that the American people have chosen his rival Kamala Harris as their leader.

He made the announcement after the Florida vote, repeating a warning he has made many times. used during the election campaign.

If I lose the election, if it's a fair election, I'll be the first to admit it... So far, I think it was fair. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

Donald Trump announced his prediction about the result of the vote

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, together with his wife Melania, voted in the presidential elections in the city of Palm Beach, Florida.

According to Donald Trump, he is currently "very confident" of his victory in the elections.

I heard that we have a very good situation everywhere, — claims the odious politician. Share

What's more, he even called the current election campaign "the best" among all the ones he organized.

Donald Trump also made a bold prediction, assuring that he would win by a "significant margin", but, they say, approval of the votes "will take a long time".

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the candidate for vice president of the USA from the Republican Party JD Vance has also already voted and said that he expects the victory of his party.

I really hope you vote for Donald Trump today. I think that his policies will contribute to the peace and prosperity of our citizens. But if you don't vote the way I want, I won't treat you any worse, Vance said. Share