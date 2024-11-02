Against the background of the recent scandalous statements of the US presidential candidate Donald Trump, many Ukrainians have the impression that he is a completely pro-Russian politician and will create even more problems for Ukraine than it currently has. However, according to journalists, the team of the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi is ready for Trump's return to the White House and believes that he will find a common language with him.

Trump is ready for decisions that can change everything

According to the journalists, on the sidelines, some representatives of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's government admit that there are still advantages that Ukraine can get if the Republican leader wins.

First of all, official Kyiv is counting on the fact that Donald Trump can apply new approaches, which will most likely lead to changes on the front.

It is no secret that the Biden-Harris team will continue the current policy of supporting Ukraine.

However, their extremely cautious position has become a problem, because it prevents Kyiv from changing the course of the war and finally expelling the Russian invaders from their lands.

Ukrainian high-ranking officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, believe that more decisive actions are needed right now, including the lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes against the Russian Federation.

What do Zelensky and Trump have in common

As mentioned earlier, the relationship between Zelenskyi and Trump has been difficult since 2019, when the Republican blocked military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to obtain classified information on Biden's son Hunter.

That high-profile scandal ended unexpectedly for everyone with Trump's impeachment in the House of Representatives for abuse of power.

Despite this, Trump's victory will not be a disaster for Ukraine, and there is hope that personal relations between the leaders will help influence US policy... Of course, Zelenskyi's administration has common points with Trump, one of the insiders said. Share

What is also interesting is that the Ukrainian leader notices his resemblance to Trump. Both came to power with atypical experience — Trump from business, and Zelensky from show business.