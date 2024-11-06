Peace through strength. Zelensky publicly addressed Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of the first on the international stage to congratulate Republican Donald Trump on his victory in the US elections.

Zelensky is ready to fight for peace for Ukraine together with Trump

Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory! I recall our wonderful meeting with President Trump in September, when we discussed in detail the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the USA, the Victory Plan and ways to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate President Trump's commitment to a "peace through strength" approach to global affairs. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, this principle can really bring a just peace in Ukraine closer.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi expects that, together with Donald Trump, he will be able to implement it.

We are interested in the development of mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both our countries. Ukraine, as one of the strongest military states in Europe, strives to ensure long-term peace and security in Europe and the transatlantic community with the support of our allies. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States in the near future.

Photo: screenshot

Macron and Orbán also congratulate Trump on "victory"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was one of the first to congratulate Republican Donald Trump on his "victory" in the presidential elections, without waiting for the official results. French leader Emmanuel Macron unexpectedly joined these congratulations.

According to the head of the government of Hungary, this is "the biggest comeback in the political history of the United States."

Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his huge victory. A much needed victory for the whole world! Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

What is important to understand is that Viktor Orbán, who is known for his pro-Russian position, has made it clear many times that he supports Trump in the US presidential race.

In addition, the politician claimed that he would open several bottles of champagne if a Republican were to lead the White House again.

French leader Emmanuel Macron said that he is ready to cooperate with the new US president.