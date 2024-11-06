Peace through strength. Zelensky publicly addressed Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of the first on the international stage to congratulate Republican Donald Trump on his victory in the US elections.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Trump supports the "peace through strength" approach.
- Ukraine is interested in deepening cooperation with the United States, which will benefit both countries and contribute to long-term peace and security in Europe.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated Donald Trump on his victory.
Zelensky is ready to fight for peace for Ukraine together with Trump
According to the head of state, this principle can really bring a just peace in Ukraine closer.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi expects that, together with Donald Trump, he will be able to implement it.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States in the near future.
Macron and Orbán also congratulate Trump on "victory"
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was one of the first to congratulate Republican Donald Trump on his "victory" in the presidential elections, without waiting for the official results. French leader Emmanuel Macron unexpectedly joined these congratulations.
According to the head of the government of Hungary, this is "the biggest comeback in the political history of the United States."
What is important to understand is that Viktor Orbán, who is known for his pro-Russian position, has made it clear many times that he supports Trump in the US presidential race.
In addition, the politician claimed that he would open several bottles of champagne if a Republican were to lead the White House again.
French leader Emmanuel Macron said that he is ready to cooperate with the new US president.
