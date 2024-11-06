US presidential election. Who is leading in the presidential race

In the US, voting has ended in almost all states. Currently, Donald Trump has 247 votes in the Electoral College, Kamala Harris - 210.

What is known about the voting results so far

According to the media, Trump also won two of the seven swing states: North Carolina and Georgia. He is also ahead of Harris in the rest of the swing states where the fate of the election will be decided.

Current vote count results in swing states that remain:

Arizona, 54% of votes counted. Trump - 49.9%; Harris – 49.2%

Wisconsin, 85% of votes counted. Trump - 51%; Harris – 47%

Michigan, 62% of votes counted. Trump - 52%, Harris - 46%.

Pennsylvania, 92% of votes counted. Trump - 51%, Harris - 48%.

Nevada - 68% of votes counted. Trump - 51%, Harris - 48%.

Photo - www.washingtonpost.com

CNN recognized Trump as the winner in another swing state - Georgia.

At the same time, Harris still wins in Virginia, narrowing the gap with Trump to 30 electoral votes - 200 against the Republican's 230.

Counting of votes in five swing states also continues.

In Georgia, 77% of the votes have been counted, Trump is gaining 52%, Harris - 47%.

In North Carolina, 55% of the vote has been counted, Trump is gaining 51%, Harris - 48%.

In the all-important Pennsylvania, 35% of the votes were counted, Harris – 51%, Trump – 48%

In Michigan, 13% of the vote has been counted, Harris has 53%, Trump - 45%.

In Wisconsin, 31% of the vote has been counted, Harris is gaining 51%, Trump - 48%.

With 59% of the vote counted, Trump leads Harris in Florida: 56% to 43%

Harris still has a chance to win despite Trump's advantage

The Washington Post notes that Republican candidate Donald Trump has a slight lead in the Electoral College, but predicts that Democratic candidate Kamala Harris still has a chance to win.

Trump currently has 230 votes to Harris' 209. 270 is needed to win.

As for the Senate elections, the publication notes that Republicans "have every chance to control the Senate after all the races are over."

At the same time, the publication predicts that the Democrats "still have a small chance of victory."