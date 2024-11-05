In the USA, thousands of voters' votes have already been contested — what is happening

According to journalists, more than 4,000 votes of US citizens living abroad were contested in Pennsylvania. It is important to understand that the final decision regarding their enrollment can be made after the official election day, November 5.

What is known about the situation in Pennsylvania

It is worth paying attention to the fact that Pennsylvania is one of the key states, so the results of voting there can have a serious impact on the course of the election.

The presidential candidate who wins Pennsylvania will receive 19 electoral votes.

Local authorities say the mass appeals have focused on two groups of voters — those who mail-in ballots without changing their voter registration and overseas voters who aren't in the military.

In addition, it is emphasized that the deadline for contesting the issuance of postal ballots was Friday.

Now, the ballots of voters whose mail-in ballot applications have been contested cannot be counted until county election officials hold a hearing on the appeals. They should take place no later than Friday, November 8, — writes the publication. Share

Who filed the appeal?

According to journalists, so far they have not been able to find out about all the people who filed complaints.

Despite this, it is known that they were submitted to Chester County by a Trump supporter, stating that they were "non-partisan".

As for Lycoming County, there were 72 complaints from a lawyer for the conservative PA Fair Elections group, who complained about the voting process.

She also clarified that she submitted them as a private person and not as a representative of the organization.