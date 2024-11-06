The NATO Secretary General expressed Putin's desperation due to the worsening of problems at the front

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, right now Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is showing signs of desperation because he lacks manpower to continue the war against Ukraine.

The Russian army is facing large-scale problems

According to Mark Rutte, the main sign of the desperation of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

The NATO Secretary General also drew attention to the fact that the appearance of North Korean troops on European soil is a historic event.

What is important to understand is that this is actually the first time in a century that the Russian Federation has invited foreign troops to its country.

Russia's dependence on China, Iran and North Korea has become even greater after a series of failures by Putin since the start of the war against Ukraine. The sending of soldiers, ammunition and ballistic missiles from the DPRK to the Russian Federation are signs of the Russian dictator's desperation. Mark Rutte Secretary General of NATO

As Mark Rutte pointed out, one should not forget that Putin never managed to achieve his strategic goals in the war against Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian army continues to suffer insane losses every day.

North Korea and China are also responsible for the escalation of the war

According to the NATO Secretary General, for providing its soldiers for the war against Ukraine, North Korea will receive military technology from Russia. It is quite possible that she will later use them against her neighbors.

What is also important to understand is that this will significantly increase instability on the Korean Peninsula.

In addition, the strengthening of military and economic ties between Russia and North Korea threatens Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security, Rütte emphasized. Share

According to the NATO Secretary General, one should not forget that China is also responsible for the worsening of the situation at the front.