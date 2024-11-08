EU leaders held secret talks on Ukraine amid Trump's victory

As journalists managed to find out from their insiders, during the meeting in Budapest on November 7, the leaders of the European Union discussed the continuation of support for Ukraine if Donald Trump does block American aid.

The EU is preparing for different scenarios after Trump's return

At the center of the negotiations was one of the key and urgent issues — whether official Brussels is able to provide the necessary funding for military support to Ukraine, which is still restraining Russian aggression.

The European Union is concerned about the fact that the new US President Donald Trump will try to shift the entire financial burden to Europe.

According to anonymous sources, currently the bloc is not going to abandon its commitments to Ukraine and change its course.

As mentioned earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi on November 7 called on his allies in the EU to focus primarily on preserving arms supplies.

In addition, he asked not to undermine Ukraine's position with talks about a ceasefire or concessions to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What is the main problem at the moment

During the negotiations, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni once again reminded the members of the bloc that peace in Europe is still maintained thanks to the courage of the Ukrainian people, as well as the help that the West regularly provides.

However, we will see how the scenario develops in the coming weeks. Georgia Maloney Prime Minister of Italy

According to insiders, in reality, official Brussels is not worried about the amount of money that will have to be spent on supporting Ukraine without the help of the US, but because of military resources, which are not so much in the EU.

Some officials argued that Europe should wait until Trump's inauguration in January to learn about his intentions toward Ukraine. Others said leaders could not afford that luxury, and the European Commission should draw up proposals on how the EU would respond to the end of US aid. Share

Journalists also managed to learn that Trump has already started his first round of phone conversations with European leaders.