Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Trump — what was agreed upon
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had a telephone conversation with the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader noted. that it was a "great" conversation.

  • The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a constructive conversation with the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump.
  • Zelensky congratulates Trump on his election victory, confirming his readiness to cooperate and support a close dialogue between the countries.
  • Donald Trump became the 47th President of the United States by defeating Joe Biden, thereby beginning his second term.
  • Republicans also secured control of the Senate in landslide victories for their nominees, an important political achievement.

What did Zelensky and Trump agree on

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he congratulated the Republican on his "historic and convincing victory", and also praised his family and team for their work.

We agreed to maintain a close dialogue and develop our cooperation. Strong and steadfast US leadership is vital to the world and to a just peace.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Trump wins the US presidential election

During the elections held on November 5 in the USA, the American people elected Donald Trump as the 47th president. According to the latest data, he won 277 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win.

This happened four years after his defeat to Joe Biden.

Importantly, the Republican leader will become the first president in more than 120 years to hold the office non-consecutively.

Donald Trump managed to get the majority of votes in many "swing" states and even where Kamala Harris was predicted to win, for example in Pennsylvania and Iowa.

The defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris marks the second time in eight years that a woman has become the candidate of a major party but failed to overcome the barrier.

Republicans also secured control of the Senate with decisive wins for Bernie Moreno in Ohio, Jim Justice in West Virginia and Deb Fisher, who retained her seat in Nebraska.

