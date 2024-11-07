President Trump's clear leadership. Zelensky reacted to the results of the elections in the USA

The team of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, interacts with the team of the leader of the US Republican Party, Donald Trump, who won the presidential election. Zelensky stated this in an evening video message.
Zelensky spoke about Trump's victory
Today is a really special day, and all over the world, one news is attracting all the attention. Absolutely convincing result of the elections in America. President Trump's clear leadership. I congratulate you on this victory.
Zelensky reminded that this year he already spoke with President Trump by phone in July and in person at a meeting in September, and these were good conversations.
At the team level, we have interaction. As always, we certainly appreciate the bipartisan support of the United States. We talked about all points of the Victory Plan. At the meeting in New York, also at the meetings in Washington — in Congress, in the White House. Both in terms of defense, and in terms of the economy, and in terms of the future after the war, we have the potential for stronger cooperation. This is what will make Ukraine, America, and the entire free world more successful.
Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections
He emphasized that "it is this principle that can really bring a just peace in Ukraine closer".
I hope that we will implement it together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under the determined leadership of President Trump. We count on further strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.
