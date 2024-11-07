President Trump's clear leadership. Zelensky reacted to the results of the elections in the USA
The team of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, interacts with the team of the leader of the US Republican Party, Donald Trump, who won the presidential election. Zelensky stated this in an evening video message.

  • President Zelensky commends President Trump's victory and clear leadership, highlighting the significance for Ukraine and the world.
  • Zelensky underlines the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the USA, focusing on cooperation in defense, the economy, and postwar future.
  • The importance of bipartisan support for US-Ukraine relations is emphasized, with Zelensky expressing optimism for establishing a just peace in Ukraine and enhancing international security through joint efforts.
  • Zelensky recalls positive interactions with President Trump's team and expresses confidence in working together to make Ukraine, America, and the free world more successful.
  • Zelensky's message highlights the commitment to a 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs, aiming to halt Russian aggression and foster a strong America alongside a strong Ukraine.

Zelensky spoke about Trump's victory

Today is a really special day, and all over the world, one news is attracting all the attention. Absolutely convincing result of the elections in America. President Trump's clear leadership. I congratulate you on this victory.

In general, it was extremely important for us in Ukraine, in all of Europe, to constantly hear the words of the then 45 presidents of the United States about peace through strength. And when this is the policy principle of the 47th president of the United States, America and the whole world will definitely benefit from it. It is not for nothing that Ronald Reagan is mentioned so often now — people want certainty, they want freedom, a normal life. And for us, this is life without Russian aggression and with a strong America, with a strong Ukraine, with strong allies.

Zelensky reminded that this year he already spoke with President Trump by phone in July and in person at a meeting in September, and these were good conversations.

At the team level, we have interaction. As always, we certainly appreciate the bipartisan support of the United States. We talked about all points of the Victory Plan. At the meeting in New York, also at the meetings in Washington — in Congress, in the White House. Both in terms of defense, and in terms of the economy, and in terms of the future after the war, we have the potential for stronger cooperation. This is what will make Ukraine, America, and the entire free world more successful.

Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections

This is stated in his post on the social network Х.

Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory! I recall our wonderful meeting with President Trump in September, when we discussed in detail the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the USA, the Victory Plan and ways to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate President Trump's commitment to a "peace through strength" approach to global affairs.

He emphasized that "it is this principle that can really bring a just peace in Ukraine closer".

I hope that we will implement it together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under the determined leadership of President Trump. We count on further strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.

