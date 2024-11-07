President Trump's clear leadership. Zelensky reacted to the results of the elections in the USA

The team of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, interacts with the team of the leader of the US Republican Party, Donald Trump, who won the presidential election. Zelensky stated this in an evening video message.

Today is a really special day, and all over the world, one news is attracting all the attention. Absolutely convincing result of the elections in America. President Trump's clear leadership. I congratulate you on this victory.

In general, it was extremely important for us in Ukraine, in all of Europe, to constantly hear the words of the then 45 presidents of the United States about peace through strength. And when this is the policy principle of the 47th president of the United States, America and the whole world will definitely benefit from it. It is not for nothing that Ronald Reagan is mentioned so often now — people want certainty, they want freedom, a normal life. And for us, this is life without Russian aggression and with a strong America, with a strong Ukraine, with strong allies. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky reminded that this year he already spoke with President Trump by phone in July and in person at a meeting in September, and these were good conversations.

At the team level, we have interaction. As always, we certainly appreciate the bipartisan support of the United States. We talked about all points of the Victory Plan. At the meeting in New York, also at the meetings in Washington — in Congress, in the White House. Both in terms of defense, and in terms of the economy, and in terms of the future after the war, we have the potential for stronger cooperation. This is what will make Ukraine, America, and the entire free world more successful.

Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory! I recall our wonderful meeting with President Trump in September, when we discussed in detail the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the USA, the Victory Plan and ways to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate President Trump's commitment to a "peace through strength" approach to global affairs. Share

He emphasized that "it is this principle that can really bring a just peace in Ukraine closer".