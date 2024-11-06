Which key groups of US voters preferred Trump — poll analysis

Donald Trump managed to increase support for his candidacy among various social groups of voters. The opponent of the new US president, Kamala Harris, lost at once in several key segments for her.

What is the portrait of the Trump voter

The newly elected US president has repeatedly criticized immigrants from Latin America and promised to build a wall on the border with Mexico. Despite this, millions of Latin Americans and Latin American women voted for him. The Republican managed to get 45% of their vote this year, compared to 32% in 2020.

Trump also managed to narrow the gap among young voters aged 18 to 29 by 11 percentage points in this election.

In the 45 to 64 age group, he managed to increase his lead from 1% to 8%, compared to 2020.

Among women, the Republican was able to gain more votes than his opponent. Although Harris repeatedly raised the issue of abortion, which worries many women in the United States, but this was not enough.

Trump showed particularly high results among voters without higher education. They voted far more Republican than Harris.

Nearly a third of Trump voters said inflation was the cause of their family difficulties in 2023. However, the annual inflation rate was recently only 2.4%, the publication emphasized.

The main victory for Harris could be the majority of votes from black citizens of the United States. The publication added that in this category of voters, she managed to break away from Trump.

Biden and Harris congratulated Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran for the post of president, congratulated her opponent Donald Trump on his victory in the elections.

This was reported by the Associated Press with reference to a high-ranking assistant of Harris, who spoke on condition of anonymity. It is noted that the Democrat congratulated Trump by phone.

At the same time, NBC News clarifies that the US vice president spoke with the future president about "the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being president for all Americans."

Donald Trump was also called by the current President of the United States, Joe Biden. He congratulated him on his election victory and invited him to the White House to discuss the transition period, AP writes.

The White House said that staff would agree on a date for the meeting "soon."