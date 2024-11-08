Trump announced an unexpected first appointment to the White House administration

The newly elected US President Donald Trump named the head of his election campaign, Susie Wiles, as the head of the White House. She will be the first woman in this position in the history of the United States of America.

"Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history and was an integral part of my successful 2016 and 2020 campaigns," Trump said.

Wiles stuck with Trump even when many considered the politician an outcast after his supporters stormed the Capitol. Unlike some advisers, she rarely argued with him and instead maintained a close relationship.

Trump and Wiles

The future chief of staff of the US White House is considered the most influential political strategist in the state of Florida — she won Rick Scott's 2010 gubernatorial campaign, managed Trump's Florida campaigns in 2016 and 2020, helped Ron DeSantis win the 2018 gubernatorial election and managed Trump's 2024 national campaign to Share

Susie Wiles

Wiles is a longtime Trump ally, has experience coordinating his legal and political affairs, and has long served on his team.

Her role as chief of staff will be key: she will be responsible for managing the White House staff, overseeing the flow of information to the president and determining who will have access to the Oval Office. Wiles will also be the main link between the president and Congress, representatives of the executive branch and other influential groups.

Trump's aides saw Wiles as someone who could manage his moods and impulses without necessarily restraining him. Trump mentioned Wiles frequently on the campaign trail, praising her publicly.

Susie is strong, intelligent, innovative, and she is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to make America great again. Donald Trump Ex-president of the USA

CNN previously reported that Wiles was the main contender for the position, but had some reservations and put forward some conditions to Trump. The first was greater control over who could contact the president in the Oval Office.

What is the portrait of the Trump voter

Newly elected US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized immigrants from Latin America and promised to build a wall on the border with Mexico. Despite this, millions of Latin Americans and Latin American women voted for him. The Republican managed to get 45% of their vote this year, compared to 32% in 2020.

Trump also managed to narrow the gap among young voters aged 18 to 29 by 11 percentage points in this election.

In the 45 to 64 age group, he managed to increase his lead from 1% to 8%, compared to 2020.