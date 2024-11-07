The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, spoke on November 7 in Sochi at the plenary session of the Valdai club. In addition to the usual delusions about the outstanding role of Russia in world politics, the bloody dictator unexpectedly "slathered with compliments" on the newly elected US President Donald Trump.

Putin hypocritically praised Trump

Thus, Putin hypocritically declared that "a stupid and uninteresting person could not be at the top of power in the USA."

And he praised Trump: it seems that Putin was impressed by Trump's behavior during the assassination attempt, "he is a courageous person."

Putin also said that Trump was bullied during his first presidential term, "he was afraid to take a step."

And then he congratulated Trump on his election to the post of US president.

The Russian dictator also said he was ready to hold a discussion with Trump.

Russia is ready to work with any US president whom the American people trust, — Putin falsely assured.

Putin also unexpectedly announced that "Trump's pre-election statements deserve attention."

Putin could still congratulate Trump

The Russian online publication "Vyorstka", which positions itself as an independent media, spoke with anonymous sources close to the Kremlin, as well as insiders from the Russian parliament.

The latter claim that congratulations have already been sent to Donald Trump by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmytro Medvedev, the head of Sber, Herman Gref, as well as the heads of both chambers of the Parliament, Valentina Matvienko and Vyacheslav Volodin. Share

In addition, it is indicated that this was done through "acquaintances" of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.