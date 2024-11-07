The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, spoke on November 7 in Sochi at the plenary session of the Valdai club. In addition to the usual delusions about the outstanding role of Russia in world politics, the bloody dictator unexpectedly "slathered with compliments" on the newly elected US President Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- Putin’s praise of Trump at the Valdai club highlights the strategic moves and hypocrisy in Russia’s international politics.
- The analysis of Putin’s speech reveals the intricacies of his compliments towards Trump and the implications for US-Russia relations.
- Insiders from the Russian parliament suggest that congratulations have been sent to Trump by key Russian figures, signaling hopes for improved relations and outcomes in the war with Ukraine.
- The unexpected praise from Putin raises questions about the underlying motives and potential shifts in diplomatic strategies between Russia and the US.
- The Valdai forum serves as a platform for exploring the complex dynamics of international relations and the implications of diplomatic gestures between world leaders.
Putin hypocritically praised Trump
Thus, Putin hypocritically declared that "a stupid and uninteresting person could not be at the top of power in the USA."
And he praised Trump: it seems that Putin was impressed by Trump's behavior during the assassination attempt, "he is a courageous person."
Putin also said that Trump was bullied during his first presidential term, "he was afraid to take a step."
And then he congratulated Trump on his election to the post of US president.
The Russian dictator also said he was ready to hold a discussion with Trump.
Russia is ready to work with any US president whom the American people trust, — Putin falsely assured.
Putin also unexpectedly announced that "Trump's pre-election statements deserve attention."
Putin could still congratulate Trump
The Russian online publication "Vyorstka", which positions itself as an independent media, spoke with anonymous sources close to the Kremlin, as well as insiders from the Russian parliament.
In addition, it is indicated that this was done through "acquaintances" of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In this way, the elites express the hope that thanks to Trump, Russia's position in the war with Ukraine will improve. Hopes are connected, first of all, with the reduction of aid to Ukraine during the "special operation" (this is what the Russian authorities call a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine — ed.).
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-