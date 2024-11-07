Trump's advisers are ready to provide weapons to Ukraine in the future — but there is one "but"

The future president of the USA, Donald Trump, has not yet decided on a specific strategy for ending Russia's war against Ukraine. However, some of his advisers are proposing to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons in exchange for a temporary refusal to join NATO for the next 20 years.

According to this plan, the front line will be frozen, and both sides will agree to a 1,200-kilometer demilitarized zone.

The question of who will ensure the security of this territory remains open.

According to one of the advisers, the US does not plan to involve its troops or finance peacekeeping missions through the UN or other international organizations.

We will not send American soldiers to maintain peace in Ukraine and we will not pay for it. Let the Poles, the Germans, the British and the French do it," said one of Trump's team members.

Trump has not yet made a final decision on his plan of action in Ukraine, although his advisers are discussing several possible approaches. He also does not have a clear plan to involve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Volodymyr Putin in the negotiations.

As during his first term as president, different groups will influence the formation of foreign policy.

According to the WSJ, Mike Pompeo, who may become the secretary of defense, will support an approach that will not allow Russia to get a "big victory." At the same time, Richard Grenell, who is considered as a candidate for the post of secretary of state or national security adviser, is inclined to a quick end to the war, even at the expense of territorial concessions in favor of the Russian Federation.

All the plans of Trump's advisers include freezing the war and Ukraine's temporary refusal to join NATO.

US aid to Ukraine may decrease

On November 6, it was officially announced that the leader of the Republicans, Donald Trump, will once again become the president of the United States.

It's no secret that during the election campaign, Donald Trump and the future vice president JD Vance expressed doubts about the continuation of large-scale support for Kyiv many times.

They also complained that full-scale war has been going on for over 2.5 years since the Russian invasion.

The Republican leader also recently made it clear that his team could push Ukraine to reach a difficult truce with Russia.