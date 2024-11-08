The UN was frightened by Trump's victory in the US elections. What is the reason?
The UN was frightened by Trump's victory in the US elections. What is the reason?

Donald Trump
Source:  Reuters

The leadership of the UN declared a feeling of "déjà vu and some anxiety" after the announcement of the victory of the Republican Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the USA.

  • The UN expresses 'déjà vu and some anxiety' over Trump's victory, fearing possible funding reductions from the US and challenges in collaborating with other international organizations.
  • The main concerns during Trump's presidency include a potential decrease in funding, US withdrawal from key global agreements, and institutions, impacting the international community.
  • Despite concerns, there is hope for cooperation in specific areas between the Trump administration and the UN, even if funding for certain dossiers may be denied.
  • Trump's foreign policy approach has caused unrest at the UN, with worries about US support to important global initiatives such as the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement.
  • Journalists highlight expectations of funding cuts to the UN from the US under Trump's presidency, raising alarms about the future of key multinational institutions and agreements.

Why the UN is worried about Trump's victory in the US elections

According to the journalists of the publication, citing one of the UN's top Asian officials, the organization expects a reduction in funding from the United States under Trump's presidency, as well as problems in Washington's interaction with other international organizations.

There is also some hope that the Trump administration will cooperate with the UN in some areas, even if it has to forgo funding for some dossiers. After all, what could be a bigger and better global stage than the United Nations? — stressed the diplomat.

The UN is concerned about the second presidential term of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Journalists of the publication remind that Trump made very few statements regarding his own foreign policy during his tenure as US president, but his supporters believe that with his personality and "peace through strength" approach, he is able to conquer world leaders.

In particular, he promised to end the war in Ukraine and to support Israel in the conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

What is most feared at the UN during Trump's presidency

Among the main concerns at the UN is whether the United States will decide to reduce funding to the world body and withdraw from key multinational institutions and agreements, including the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement. US funding is an immediate concern. Washington is the largest donor to the UN (second place is China), which accounts for 22% of the main budget of the UN and 27% of the budget for peacekeeping operations, the publication emphasizes.

