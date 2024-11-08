The leadership of the UN declared a feeling of "déjà vu and some anxiety" after the announcement of the victory of the Republican Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the USA.

Why the UN is worried about Trump's victory in the US elections

According to the journalists of the publication, citing one of the UN's top Asian officials, the organization expects a reduction in funding from the United States under Trump's presidency, as well as problems in Washington's interaction with other international organizations.

There is also some hope that the Trump administration will cooperate with the UN in some areas, even if it has to forgo funding for some dossiers. After all, what could be a bigger and better global stage than the United Nations? — stressed the diplomat. Share

Donald Trump

Journalists of the publication remind that Trump made very few statements regarding his own foreign policy during his tenure as US president, but his supporters believe that with his personality and "peace through strength" approach, he is able to conquer world leaders.

In particular, he promised to end the war in Ukraine and to support Israel in the conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

What is most feared at the UN during Trump's presidency