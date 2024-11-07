Watch: Biden addressed the Americans after Trump's victory in the presidential election

US President Joe Biden addressed Americans on November 7. The day before, it became known that his party lost the presidential election to Donald Trump, as well as the Senate.
Biden addressed the Americans
The US leader said he congratulated President-elect Trump on his victory. Biden added that his administration would do everything to peacefully transfer power.
Joe Biden also spoke about his conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday. He thanked her for the election campaign and work in general:
According to Joseph Biden, his team is leaving behind the strongest economy in the world.
He also urged the voters not to give up and to keep moving and working despite everything, keeping the faith. The official emphasized that "character is shown when we stand up" and that the current defeat is not total, because the Democratic Party lost "in this battle, for the America of our dreams, but it's time to get up and come back."
You are hurting, I hear you and I see you, but don't forget all that we have achieved. It was a historic presidency. Not because I was president, but because of what we did, what you did. It was the presidency of all Americans.
2024 US election
On November 5, the USA held elections for the president and for both houses of Congress.
The former president, Republican Donald Trump, and the current vice president, Democrat Kamala Harris, competed for the post of president.
According to the American National Map of Election Results, Trump won more than 270 electoral votes, the minimum necessary for victory. He has already announced his victory.
Harris conceded defeat and congratulated Trump on his victory.
