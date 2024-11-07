Watch: Biden addressed the Americans after Trump's victory in the presidential election

US President Joe Biden addressed Americans on November 7. The day before, it became known that his party lost the presidential election to Donald Trump, as well as the Senate.

Biden addressed the Americans

The US leader said he congratulated President-elect Trump on his victory. Biden added that his administration would do everything to peacefully transfer power.

For more than 200 years, America embodied a great experiment in self-government. People vote and choose leaders and do it quietly. As for democracy, the will of the people is always paramount. Joe Biden President of the USA

Joe Biden also spoke about his conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday. He thanked her for the election campaign and work in general:

She was a partner and a civil servant. She ran an inspiring campaign and everyone got to see what I came to appreciate about her character so early on. It has a strong core. She has a strong character, that's true. She gave her whole heart and all her efforts and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they have run. Share

According to Joseph Biden, his team is leaving behind the strongest economy in the world.

He also urged the voters not to give up and to keep moving and working despite everything, keeping the faith. The official emphasized that "character is shown when we stand up" and that the current defeat is not total, because the Democratic Party lost "in this battle, for the America of our dreams, but it's time to get up and come back."

You are hurting, I hear you and I see you, but don't forget all that we have achieved. It was a historic presidency. Not because I was president, but because of what we did, what you did. It was the presidency of all Americans.

2024 US election

On November 5, the USA held elections for the president and for both houses of Congress.

The former president, Republican Donald Trump, and the current vice president, Democrat Kamala Harris, competed for the post of president.

According to the American National Map of Election Results, Trump won more than 270 electoral votes, the minimum necessary for victory. He has already announced his victory.

Harris conceded defeat and congratulated Trump on his victory.