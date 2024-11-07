The Biden administration plans to urgently allocate $6 billion in aid to Ukraine
Economics
The Biden administration plans to urgently allocate $6 billion in aid to Ukraine

Joe Biden
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Representatives of the current US President Joe Biden from the White House want to urgently allocate 6 billion dollars to Ukraine, which are still left for military aid.

  • The Biden administration is set to allocate $6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, with a focus on overcoming challenges in production restrictions and timing.
  • The urgency to transfer funds before Trump's inauguration poses a significant obstacle due to limited reserves of the American military, potentially impacting the delivery of aid to Ukraine.
  • The White House's plan to swiftly provide aid aims to ensure uninterrupted military support for Ukraine amid uncertainties surrounding the shift in administration.
  • Although the US Department of Defense receives compensation for weapons supplied to Ukraine, production timelines and contracts play a critical role in the successful delivery of aid.
  • Despite complexities, the Pentagon remains committed to delivering certified assistance to Ukraine, utilizing the remaining $6 billion from the approved $61 billion financing in April.

What is known about the intentions of the White House to provide Ukraine with $6 billion in aid

It is noted that funds are planned to be allocated before the inauguration of the newly elected president, Republican Donald Trump.

According to the publication's journalist, Biden is expected to stop supplying military aid to Ukraine after Trump takes office.

It is emphasized that currently the plan of the White House is the only possibility to continue the delivery of military aid to Ukraine.

But the problems are huge. It usually takes months for munitions and equipment to reach Ukraine after the aid package is announced, so whatever is deployed in the coming weeks likely won't reach the Trump administration in full, and the next leader could halt supplies before they will be in place, — note the authors of the material.

What hinders the implementation of US emergency aid to Ukraine

It is emphasized that the key reason that stands in the way of intentions to quickly transfer military aid to Ukraine is the fact that the US can only send that aid that is already among the reserves of the American military.

Although the US Department of Defense receives compensation for the weapons supplied to Ukraine at the expense of the allocated funds, everything will depend on how quickly it will be possible to produce artillery shells and other weapons, as well as contracts for the manufacture of weapons to replace those transferred to Ukraine.

We ship every month whatever the industry can produce, but the problem is that you can only ship these things as they are produced. The administration could dip into stockpiles and ship equipment sooner, but it's unclear whether the Pentagon would want to do that because it would affect its own readiness, said Mark Kancian, a former Pentagon budget official.

According to US Defense Ministry spokesman Charlie Dietz, the Pentagon will continue to provide certified assistance to Ukraine.

The mentioned sum of 6 billion dollars is the remainder of the financing approved in April for Ukraine in the amount of 61 billion dollars. These funds are divided into two streams: $4.3 billion to replenish the existing reserves of the US Army and $2.1 billion to conclude contracts with American defense companies for the supply of weapons

Ukraine
Ukraine
World
