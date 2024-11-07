Representatives of the current US President Joe Biden from the White House want to urgently allocate 6 billion dollars to Ukraine, which are still left for military aid.
Points of attention
- The Biden administration is set to allocate $6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, with a focus on overcoming challenges in production restrictions and timing.
- The urgency to transfer funds before Trump's inauguration poses a significant obstacle due to limited reserves of the American military, potentially impacting the delivery of aid to Ukraine.
- The White House's plan to swiftly provide aid aims to ensure uninterrupted military support for Ukraine amid uncertainties surrounding the shift in administration.
- Although the US Department of Defense receives compensation for weapons supplied to Ukraine, production timelines and contracts play a critical role in the successful delivery of aid.
- Despite complexities, the Pentagon remains committed to delivering certified assistance to Ukraine, utilizing the remaining $6 billion from the approved $61 billion financing in April.
What is known about the intentions of the White House to provide Ukraine with $6 billion in aid
It is noted that funds are planned to be allocated before the inauguration of the newly elected president, Republican Donald Trump.
According to the publication's journalist, Biden is expected to stop supplying military aid to Ukraine after Trump takes office.
It is emphasized that currently the plan of the White House is the only possibility to continue the delivery of military aid to Ukraine.
What hinders the implementation of US emergency aid to Ukraine
It is emphasized that the key reason that stands in the way of intentions to quickly transfer military aid to Ukraine is the fact that the US can only send that aid that is already among the reserves of the American military.
Although the US Department of Defense receives compensation for the weapons supplied to Ukraine at the expense of the allocated funds, everything will depend on how quickly it will be possible to produce artillery shells and other weapons, as well as contracts for the manufacture of weapons to replace those transferred to Ukraine.
According to US Defense Ministry spokesman Charlie Dietz, the Pentagon will continue to provide certified assistance to Ukraine.
The mentioned sum of 6 billion dollars is the remainder of the financing approved in April for Ukraine in the amount of 61 billion dollars. These funds are divided into two streams: $4.3 billion to replenish the existing reserves of the US Army and $2.1 billion to conclude contracts with American defense companies for the supply of weapons
