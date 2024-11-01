The United States provides new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 425 million dollars

On November 1, the US Ministry of Defense announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 425 million dollars.

Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from the United States

The new package of military aid is provided under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), that is, the supply of weapons will come from the warehouses of the US Army.

The new package includes:

ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS systems,

Stinger missiles,

c-UAS mobile missile systems,

air-to-ground ammunition,

155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells,

TOW anti-tank shells,

Javelin and AT-4 complexes,

Stryker armored personnel carriers.

It also includes small arms and ammunition, medical equipment, spare parts, support equipment, services, training and transportation.

The United States will continue to work together with about 50 Alliance members and partners within the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine and related coalitions of forces and means to meet Ukraine's urgent needs on the battlefield and to protect against Russian aggression, the Ministry of Defense said. Share

Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine

On October 16, American leader Joe Biden announced a new package for the Armed Forces following negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The package includes:

air defense equipment,

air-to-ground ammunition,

armored vehicles,

"critical ammunition".

The White House also assured that Ukraine will receive additional weapons from the United States in the coming months, including:

hundreds of air defense interceptors,

dozens of tactical air defense systems,

additional artillery systems,

a significant amount of ammunition,

hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles,

thousands of armored vehicles.

In turn, Zelensky informed Biden about the Victory Plan for Ukraine. And the leaders instructed their teams to consult on the next steps.