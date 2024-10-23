The United States will provide Ukraine with a $20 billion loan. What is it about?

The US government has agreed to allocate its share of $20 billion to a larger G7 loan for Ukraine, which will be provided under the guarantee of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

The United States will provide Ukraine with a $20 billion loan

This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on October 23 during a meeting in Washington with the head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.

The Group of Seven intends to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan by the end of this year. And the United States will join the G7 to provide Ukraine with a $20 billion loan, which will be repaid with proceeds from Russia's own assets.

Janet Yellen and Serhiy Marchenko

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the US decision to provide Ukraine with $20 billion from frozen Russian assets in an evening video message.

There is now important news from the United States: America has decided to provide 20 billion dollars. These are funds secured by frozen Russian assets. Part of the G7 decision on $50 billion for Ukraine is for our defense, for our stability. This is what will really sustain us. And it is important to implement it already this year. Thank you to the United States, thank you to the entire Group of Seven. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Ukraine will receive a 35 billion euro loan from the EU

On October 23, the Council of the EU finally approved, by written procedure, the allocation of a macro-financial loan to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 35 billion, the payments and maintenance of which will be made from extraordinary income from Russian assets frozen in the EU.