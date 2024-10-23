The Council of the EU finally approved the allocation of a 35 billion euro loan to Ukraine

On October 23, the Council of the EU finally approved, by written procedure, the allocation of a macro-financial loan to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 35 billion, the payments and servicing of which will be made from extraordinary revenues from Russian assets frozen in the EU.

Following the successful completion of the written procedure, the EU Council today approved a financial assistance package for Ukraine, including an emergency macro-financial assistance loan of up to EUR 35 billion and a credit cooperation mechanism that will help Ukraine repay these loans of up to EUR 45 billion provided by the EU and partners according to G7.

This was reported by the Hungarian Presidency of the EU on the X network.

The European Parliament voted for a loan for Ukraine

On October 22, the European Parliament adopted the corresponding decision on the allocation of credit assistance by the European Union to Ukraine in the amount of 35 billion euros, as part of the general credit program of 50 billion dollars, initiated by the countries of the Group of Seven.

The credit mechanism that accompanies this decision provides that all repayments and servicing of the loan will be made with the proceeds from the assets of the Russian Central Bank frozen in the EU. Share

After the vote of the European Parliament, the document will be approved by the Council of the EU and will enter into force the day after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.