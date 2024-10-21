The USA has made public the contents of a new aid package for Ukraine

On October 21, during a visit to Kyiv, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced new military assistance to Ukraine in the field of security in the amount of $400 million.
The Pentagon announced the contents of the new aid package for Ukraine
The US Department of Defense later released the full contents of the package in a statement to US media.
Entered there:
additional ammunition for HIMARS systems;
155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;
60-mm, 81-mm and 120-mm mortar ammunition;
TOW anti-tank missile complexes;
Javelin anti-tank missile systems and AT-4 grenade launchers;
tracked armored personnel carriers M113;
satellite communication equipment;
firearms and ammunition;
grenades and training equipment;
equipment and ammunition for demolition works;
equipment for the protection of critical infrastructure;
spare parts, auxiliary equipment, training and transportation services.
JUST IN: @SecDef announces a $400M new package of military aid to Ukraine during his meeting with @ZelenskyyUa. Includes additional munitions, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons. pic.twitter.com/nTuNhvwEc9— Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) October 21, 2024
What is known about the new US aid package to Ukraine
At a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced the allocation of a military aid package to Ukraine.
Under the leadership of Joe Biden, the United States continues to increase this support for Ukraine. Today I want to announce the allocation of a presidential aid package worth 400 million dollars for ammunition, military equipment and weapons for Ukraine.
