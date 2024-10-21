The USA has made public the contents of a new aid package for Ukraine
The USA has made public the contents of a new aid package for Ukraine

HIMARS
Source:  online.ua

On October 21, during a visit to Kyiv, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced new military assistance to Ukraine in the field of security in the amount of $400 million.

  • The USA has allocated a $400 million military aid package to Ukraine for security purposes, including ammunition and military equipment.
  • The aid package includes a variety of items such as ammunition for HIMARS systems, artillery ammunition, anti-tank missile systems, and equipment for demolition.
  • This assistance underscores the American government's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and security.
  • US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced the aid package during his visit to Kyiv, demonstrating continued US support for Ukraine under President Joe Biden's administration.
  • The aid package aims to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities and safeguard its critical infrastructure.

The Pentagon announced the contents of the new aid package for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense later released the full contents of the package in a statement to US media.

Entered there:

  • additional ammunition for HIMARS systems;

  • 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;

  • 60-mm, 81-mm and 120-mm mortar ammunition;

  • TOW anti-tank missile complexes;

  • Javelin anti-tank missile systems and AT-4 grenade launchers;

  • tracked armored personnel carriers M113;

  • satellite communication equipment;

  • firearms and ammunition;

  • grenades and training equipment;

  • equipment and ammunition for demolition works;

  • equipment for the protection of critical infrastructure;

  • spare parts, auxiliary equipment, training and transportation services.

What is known about the new US aid package to Ukraine

At a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced the allocation of a military aid package to Ukraine.

Under the leadership of Joe Biden, the United States continues to increase this support for Ukraine. Today I want to announce the allocation of a presidential aid package worth 400 million dollars for ammunition, military equipment and weapons for Ukraine.

What is included in the new aid package is currently unknown.

