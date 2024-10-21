The USA has made public the contents of a new aid package for Ukraine

On October 21, during a visit to Kyiv, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced new military assistance to Ukraine in the field of security in the amount of $400 million.

The US Department of Defense later released the full contents of the package in a statement to US media.

Entered there:

additional ammunition for HIMARS systems;

155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;

60-mm, 81-mm and 120-mm mortar ammunition;

TOW anti-tank missile complexes;

Javelin anti-tank missile systems and AT-4 grenade launchers;

tracked armored personnel carriers M113;

satellite communication equipment;

firearms and ammunition;

grenades and training equipment;

equipment and ammunition for demolition works;

equipment for the protection of critical infrastructure;

spare parts, auxiliary equipment, training and transportation services.

JUST IN: @SecDef announces a $400M new package of military aid to Ukraine during his meeting with @ZelenskyyUa. Includes additional munitions, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons. pic.twitter.com/nTuNhvwEc9 — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) October 21, 2024

Under the leadership of Joe Biden, the United States continues to increase this support for Ukraine. Today I want to announce the allocation of a presidential aid package worth 400 million dollars for ammunition, military equipment and weapons for Ukraine.