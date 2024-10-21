Production of Ukrainian drones. The USA is preparing an aid package in the amount of 800 million dollars

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States of America for the defense package in the amount of 400 million dollars and stated that a separate package of 800 million dollars is being prepared to finance the production of Ukrainian drones.

The USA will finance the production of Ukrainian drones

Zelensky said this in his evening video address.

Today there is a new decision of the United States to support Ukraine. New defense package. The volume is 400 million dollars. Another separate package is being prepared — financing for the production of Ukrainian drones, 800 million dollars. Ukraine is grateful for this support. We need Ukraine to be able to defend its sovereignty and independence regardless of any political threats in the world. And it will definitely be. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the meeting with US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin in Kyiv, thanked him for a new package of defense aid to Ukraine in the amount of 400 million dollars.

The Pentagon announced the contents of the new aid package for Ukraine

In a message to the American media, the US Ministry of Defense provided the full content of the aid package for Ukraine in the amount of 400 million dollars.

