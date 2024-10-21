Production of Ukrainian drones. The USA is preparing an aid package in the amount of 800 million dollars
Ukraine
Production of Ukrainian drones. The USA is preparing an aid package in the amount of 800 million dollars

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States of America for the defense package in the amount of 400 million dollars and stated that a separate package of 800 million dollars is being prepared to finance the production of Ukrainian drones.

  • The USA is providing Ukraine with a substantial aid package of $800 million for the production of Ukrainian drones, showcasing support for the country's defense capabilities.
  • President Zelensky highlighted the importance of financing the production of Ukrainian drones to enhance Ukraine's defense capability and safeguard its sovereignty.
  • The aid packages from the US not only strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities but also open up new opportunities for the development of the domestic military industry and the high-tech sector in Ukraine.
  • The aid package includes various defense equipment such as ammunition, missile systems, armored personnel carriers, communication equipment, and training materials, reflecting a comprehensive support system.
  • The support from the USA demonstrates a commitment to Ukraine's security amidst ongoing threats, emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The USA will finance the production of Ukrainian drones

Zelensky said this in his evening video address.

Today there is a new decision of the United States to support Ukraine. New defense package. The volume is 400 million dollars. Another separate package is being prepared — financing for the production of Ukrainian drones, 800 million dollars. Ukraine is grateful for this support. We need Ukraine to be able to defend its sovereignty and independence regardless of any political threats in the world. And it will definitely be.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the meeting with US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin in Kyiv, thanked him for a new package of defense aid to Ukraine in the amount of 400 million dollars.

The Pentagon announced the contents of the new aid package for Ukraine

In a message to the American media, the US Ministry of Defense provided the full content of the aid package for Ukraine in the amount of 400 million dollars.

Entered there:

  • additional ammunition for HIMARS systems;

  • 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;

  • 60-mm, 81-mm and 120-mm mortar ammunition;

  • TOW anti-tank missile complexes;

  • Javelin anti-tank missile systems and AT-4 grenade launchers;

  • tracked armored personnel carriers M113;

  • satellite communication equipment;

  • firearms and ammunition;

  • grenades and training equipment;

  • equipment and ammunition for demolition works;

  • equipment for the protection of critical infrastructure;

  • spare parts, auxiliary equipment, training and transportation services.

