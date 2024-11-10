Elon is very annoyed. What will happen to the union of Trump and Musk
Elon is very annoyed. What will happen to the union of Trump and Musk

Source:  CNN

The well-known American political commentator Kara Swisher voiced a forecast of what will happen to the union of the new US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. According to her, everything is already moving towards completion.

  • Political commentator Kara Swisher predicts a conflict between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
  • Donald Trump will not share power with an influential businessman.
  • Elon Musk has already realized what is happening.

Swisher draws attention to the fact that the new head of the White House during his election campaign always spoke with delight about the businessman, inventor and his henchman Elon Musk.

Moreover, he publicly called the latter a genius many times.

Despite this, according to the expert, Donald Trump is not the kind of person who will share power with a businessman.

Kara Swisher predicted that a conflict between Musk and Trump is almost inevitable, because the attractiveness of the two most powerful people in the world means that it will be difficult for them to "coexist".

One of my favorite movies is "Highlander", "there can only be one", and it will be Donald Trump, — emphasized the political columnist.

Musk already guesses what is happening

Kara Swisher draws attention to the fact that the American billionaire played an important role in the Trump campaign, primarily in the key state of Pennsylvania.

As is known, he acted as a stand-in at many rallies and promoted pro-republican content" on his X platform.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that against the background of Trump's victory, Musk's fortune increased by approximately 12 billion dollars.

However, the political observer also does not believe that the businessman will try to take a position in the administration of the newly elected president:

Elon is very upset, and so is Trump, and I don't think Trump is going to like the attention that Elon is going to bring to himself,” Kara Swisher added.

