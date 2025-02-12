Umerov revealed the key issues of the new Rammstein

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, announced that he had begun work at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format in Brussels. He also outlined the topics that will be in focus today.

The new Rammstein — what to expect for Ukraine

According to Rustem Umerov, this is another important step towards strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and coordinating further actions of allies.

Today, for the first time, my colleague and friend John Healy, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, is chairing the meeting. Also participating is the new US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The main themes of “Ramstein”:

stable and timely supply of military assistance in 2025; accelerating the supply of critically important weapons — air defense, aviation, ammunition; investments in the defense industry in Ukraine and joint projects with European partners.

In addition, it was indicated that during the meeting, the focus of attention of the participants will be on the issue of expanding defense production in Ukraine, financing the Ukrainian defense industry and creating new enterprises, as well as increasing the volume of arms supplies at the expense of the capacities of the European defense industry.