Umerov revealed the key issues of the new Rammstein

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, announced that he had begun work at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format in Brussels. He also outlined the topics that will be in focus today.
Points of attention
- The main topics of the meeting: stable supply of military assistance, acceleration of the supply of critically important weapons, and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.
- The focus will also be on the expansion of defense production in Ukraine.
The new Rammstein — what to expect for Ukraine
According to Rustem Umerov, this is another important step towards strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and coordinating further actions of allies.
The main themes of “Ramstein”:
stable and timely supply of military assistance in 2025;
accelerating the supply of critically important weapons — air defense, aviation, ammunition;
investments in the defense industry in Ukraine and joint projects with European partners.
In addition, it was indicated that during the meeting, the focus of attention of the participants will be on the issue of expanding defense production in Ukraine, financing the Ukrainian defense industry and creating new enterprises, as well as increasing the volume of arms supplies at the expense of the capacities of the European defense industry.
What is important to understand is that in addition to Ramstein, meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of defense ministers, as well as the Munich Security Conference, will soon take place.
