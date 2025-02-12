AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, the losses of the Russian occupiers in manpower reached 1,150 people. Moreover, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 9 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, and one MLRS of the enemy.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 12, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/12/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 853,030 (+1,150) people,

tanks — 10,023 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,871 (+27) units,

artillery systems — 22,976 (+53) units,

MLRS — 1,276 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1,061 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 24,919 (+164) units,

cruise missiles — 3,057 (+1) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 36,928 (+121) units,

special equipment — 3,742 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on February 11, 95 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army launched three missile strikes using 20 missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 89 air strikes, dropping 149 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 6,300 attacks, 174 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,354 kamikaze drones to strike.