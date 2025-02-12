Air defense forces destroyed 6 Russian ballistic missiles and 71 drones
Air defense forces destroyed 6 Russian ballistic missiles and 71 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine — first details
During the night of February 11-12, air defense forces shot down 6 ballistic missiles and 71 of the 123 UAVs that the Russian occupiers used to attack Ukraine at night.

Points of attention

  • Russia carried out strikes with Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Shahed attack drones.
  • 40 enemy drone simulators were lost in the field.

Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine — first details

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 7:00 PM on February 11. The enemy launched a strike with Iskander-M ballistic missiles (S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles) on Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih.

In total, six launches were recorded from the Bryansk region and one from occupied Crimea.

In addition, Russia attacked Ukraine with 123 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drone simulators from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, the downing of six Iskander-M ballistic missiles (S-400 missile defense system) and the 71st Shahed attack UAV (other types of drones) was confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that another 40 enemy drone simulators have been lost in location.

The Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region (Kryvyi Rih), Sumy region, Poltava region, and Chernihiv region came under enemy attack.

