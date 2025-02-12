Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles — one person died

On the morning of February 12, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on Ukraine, using missiles and drones. According to the latest data, one person was killed and three others were injured in Kyiv.

Russia's attack on Kyiv on February 12 — what is known

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko spoke about the situation in the capital.

Initially, he reported one death and one injury in the Podilskyi district.

"There is a fire in the Darnytsia district on the territory of one of the private enterprises," Klitschko said. Share

However, Klitschko later clarified that a person died in the Obolon district, and three people were injured in the same district, including a 9-year-old child.

There is currently one death in the Obolon district. There are already three injured, two of whom were hospitalized by doctors, and one was treated on the spot. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

It is worth noting that on the morning of February 12, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles.