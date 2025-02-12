Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles — one person died

On the morning of February 12, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on Ukraine, using missiles and drones. According to the latest data, one person was killed and three others were injured in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- On the morning of February 12, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and various regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles.
- Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on the death and injuries in the Obolonsky district.
Russia's attack on Kyiv on February 12 — what is known
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko spoke about the situation in the capital.
Initially, he reported one death and one injury in the Podilskyi district.
However, Klitschko later clarified that a person died in the Obolon district, and three people were injured in the same district, including a 9-year-old child.
It is worth noting that on the morning of February 12, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles.
Loud explosions thundered in the capital, and fires broke out as a result of falling debris.
