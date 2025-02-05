Russian drone attack. Over 10 civilians injured in Kherson and suburbs

On February 5, Russian occupiers injured 10 residents of Kherson and its suburbs by dropping ammunition from drones.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers conducted numerous drone attacks in Kherson and its suburbs, injuring over 10 civilian residents.
- Several individuals suffered mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and fractures due to the drone attacks and were hospitalized for treatment.
Russian drone terror in Kherson
From 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Russian terrorists carried out dozens of drone attacks on Kherson residents. As of 1:00 p.m., 10 people were injured.
Two Kherson residents were attacked by an enemy drone at around 5:30 a.m. The men, aged 31 and 42, suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. The older victim also had an open fracture of his shin. Both victims were hospitalized.
Another victim of this enemy drone drop was later taken to the hospital. The 36-year-old man suffered a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds, and fractures.
A 47-year-old man suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds. He is in hospital.
A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital from Antonivka. He was attacked by an enemy drone this morning and suffered a mine-explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.
A 48-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were taken to hospital. Both suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds. The man is in serious condition.
At 8:20 a.m., the Russians attacked Kindiyka with a drone. As a result, a 63-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury, an open fracture of his right shin, and shrapnel wounds to his leg.
A 63-year-old resident of Kherson received a concussion, explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries, and facial abrasions as a result of an enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Dnipro district at around 10:30. He was on the street at the time of the drone attack. The victim is currently hospitalized.
