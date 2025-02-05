Russian drone attack. Over 10 civilians injured in Kherson and suburbs

From 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Russian terrorists carried out dozens of drone attacks on Kherson residents. As of 1:00 p.m., 10 people were injured.

Two Kherson residents were attacked by an enemy drone at around 5:30 a.m. The men, aged 31 and 42, suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. The older victim also had an open fracture of his shin. Both victims were hospitalized.

Another victim of this enemy drone drop was later taken to the hospital. The 36-year-old man suffered a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds, and fractures.

A 47-year-old man suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds. He is in hospital.

A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital from Antonivka. He was attacked by an enemy drone this morning and suffered a mine-explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.

A 48-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were taken to hospital. Both suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds. The man is in serious condition.

At 8:20 a.m., the Russians attacked Kindiyka with a drone. As a result, a 63-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury, an open fracture of his right shin, and shrapnel wounds to his leg.