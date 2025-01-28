Russian military again attacked Kherson region with drone — a man was killed, a woman was injured

On the morning of January 28, Russian forces launched a drone strike on the village of Antonivka in the Kherson region. The attack killed one person and injured another.
Russia once again shelled the Kherson region
As reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, at around 11:30 a.m., the Russian occupiers attacked Antonivka using a drone.
The injured woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
What is known about the consequences of the massive drone attack by the Russian army on Ukraine?
It is noted that as a result of a massive nighttime drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, a fire broke out at an enterprise in Kharkiv, and in Kyiv, a fire broke out on the territory of a museum of vintage cars.
In Odessa, high-rise buildings were damaged, and power went out in Uman.
At around 00:35 in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, a Russian Shahed hit a gas pipe. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the hit, covering an area of 1,500 square meters. Production facilities were burning.
In the Kyiv district of the city, as a result of the shooting down, the wreckage of a "Geran-2" type drone was discovered in an open area. The region was also not without consequences. In the Rohansk community, 4 private houses were damaged as a result of the fall of the "Shaheda". 2 people were injured: a 62-year-old woman, a 66-year-old man.
The Russian army also struck a residential sector of Chernihiv with drones.
According to the head of the OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, homes and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.
As a result of a hostile drone attack in the Kyiv region, the premises where the museum of retro cars was located were damaged by debris from the downed target.
