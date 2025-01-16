Russian army attacked Antonivka in Kherson region — one person died

Russian soldiers attacked Antonivka in the Kherson region with drones on the night of January 16. As a result of the attack, one man was killed and another was injured.

Russia once again attacked the Kherson region

As reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, on the night of January 16, the Russian occupiers attacked Antonivka with drones.

At midnight, Russian forces attacked Antonovka with UAVs. This hostile strike ended the life of a 37-year-old local resident. Another man, 33, suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his legs, and a contusion to his head. The victim was hospitalized.

The head of the OVA reported that a 53-year-old resident of Kherson, who was seriously injured during a drone attack on January 15, died in the hospital.

Doctors did everything possible to save his life, but the injuries were too severe, Prokudin noted.

Previous Russian attacks on the Kherson region

The occupiers attacked two streets in Beryslav with drones on January 8. It is currently known that a 52-year-old man died from non-life-threatening injuries. Four local residents were injured.

The Kherson Regional Emergency Management Agency reports that a 40-year-old man died in Beryslav as a result of an explosive device dropped from a drone. In addition, a 43-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury and a leg wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

The prosecutor's office also reported that on January 8, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian military personnel dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a minibus on a road near Nadniprianske in the Kherson region. A 70-year-old man was killed in the attack. Another civilian, a 57-year-old man who was in the vehicle, was injured and hospitalized.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes that caused the deaths of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).