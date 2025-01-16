Russian army attacked Antonivka in Kherson region — one person died
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian army attacked Antonivka in Kherson region — one person died

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russian army attacked Antonivka in Kherson region — one person died
Читати українською

Russian soldiers attacked Antonivka in the Kherson region with drones on the night of January 16. As a result of the attack, one man was killed and another was injured.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army carried out attacks in the Kherson region using drones, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to others.
  • The threat from the occupiers in the Kherson region poses a serious threat to the residents of the region.
  • Previous attacks in the Kherson region also had serious consequences, with people killed and many injured.
  • An investigation was conducted into the facts of war crimes committed during attacks on the civilian population.
  • The situation in the Kherson region requires immediate measures to ensure security and protect civilians from Russian aggression.

Russia once again attacked the Kherson region

As reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, on the night of January 16, the Russian occupiers attacked Antonivka with drones.

At midnight, Russian forces attacked Antonovka with UAVs. This hostile strike ended the life of a 37-year-old local resident. Another man, 33, suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his legs, and a contusion to his head. The victim was hospitalized.

The head of the OVA reported that a 53-year-old resident of Kherson, who was seriously injured during a drone attack on January 15, died in the hospital.

Doctors did everything possible to save his life, but the injuries were too severe, Prokudin noted.

Previous Russian attacks on the Kherson region

The occupiers attacked two streets in Beryslav with drones on January 8. It is currently known that a 52-year-old man died from non-life-threatening injuries. Four local residents were injured.

The Kherson Regional Emergency Management Agency reports that a 40-year-old man died in Beryslav as a result of an explosive device dropped from a drone. In addition, a 43-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury and a leg wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

The prosecutor's office also reported that on January 8, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian military personnel dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a minibus on a road near Nadniprianske in the Kherson region. A 70-year-old man was killed in the attack. Another civilian, a 57-year-old man who was in the vehicle, was injured and hospitalized.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes that caused the deaths of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Kherson OVA previously reported that two people — a 66-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman — were injured in Beryslav on the morning of January 8 as a result of Russian UAV attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone attack. One person killed, several injured in Beryslav, Kherson region
Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
a drone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army dropped KABs on Kherson. Numerous destructions and many wounded
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
The Russian Army attacked Kherson with KABs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian airstrikes on Kherson. The number of casualties has increased
Roman Mrochko
Kherson

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?