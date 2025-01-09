Russian airstrikes on Kherson. The number of casualties has increased

On January 9, airstrikes by Russian troops in Kherson damaged 39 residential buildings, a higher education institution, and bombs fell on private homes and a kindergarten. The number of victims has increased to ten.
10 people injured in Kherson as a result of Russian airstrikes
This is reported by the Kherson region police.
Today at around 11 a.m., Russian troops launched airstrikes on Kherson. Russian war criminals dropped four bombs on the city.
It is noted that the bombs fell on private homes, a kindergarten, the territory of a factory, and a maintenance station. 39 residential buildings and a building of a higher education institution were also damaged.
Also, the head of the Kherson MVA, Roman Mrochko, published a video from the site of a guided bomb hitting private houses.
At 11:00, another woman in Kherson was injured as a result of enemy shelling. The 65-year-old victim was treated on the spot by medics. She suffered a concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, and a right shoulder injury. The woman was in the house at the time of the attack.
Russian aviation attacked Kherson
On January 9, Russia dropped 4 KAB aerial bombs on Kherson, causing extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and a large number of injuries.
Residential buildings were destroyed, the blast wave broke out gates, window frames, and panes, ceilings and walls collapsed, and people's property was destroyed.
The Kherson Region Prosecutor's Office noted that five victims are currently known to have been hospitalized.
