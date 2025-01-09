On January 9, the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped three KAB aerial bombs on Kherson, causing extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and a large number of injuries.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's attack by KABs on Kherson?

According to the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, the Russian occupiers attacked residential areas of the city with aircraft in the middle of the day.

He noted that a large number of Kherson residents received explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds as a result of the cynical enemy attack.

Residential buildings were destroyed, the blast wave broke out gates, window frames, and panes, ceilings and walls collapsed, and people's property was destroyed.

Some found themselves locked in their homes and unable to leave without help.

What is known about the victims of the attack by the KAB invaders on Kherson?

According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, the Russian occupiers attacked the city at 11 am.

However, one of the air bombs released by the war criminals hit a residential building and destroyed it.

A man and a woman were pulled from the rubble and taken away by ambulance. The 85-year-old victim suffered concussion, blast and closed head injuries. Another victim suffered from acute stress reaction.

Two other men, aged 52 and 62, were outside when the IED hit. One of the men had a blast injury and shrapnel wound to his right hand, the other had a facial abrasion, blast and closed head injuries. A woman, born in 1961, and a man, born in 1957, had a mine-blast injury.

Later, a 56-year-old man from Kherson, who had suffered a mine-explosive injury and concussion, sought medical help.

Mrochko added that fires broke out as a result of the enemy attack, and a company and a kindergarten were hit.

The Kherson Region Prosecutor's Office noted that five victims are currently known to have been hospitalized.

In addition, in the morning, the occupiers attacked several streets in Beryslav using UAVs. As a result of the attacks, a 54-year-old man was killed, and three more civilians were injured. The enemy also shelled the village of Nezlamne, in the Bilozersk community, with artillery: a 60-year-old woman was killed.