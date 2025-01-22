Russian occupiers attacked rescuers twice in Kherson region — one person was injured

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked employees of the State Emergency Service twice on January 22, and one rescuer was hospitalized.
The Russian army twice fired on rescuers in the Kherson region
The Russian army shelled one of the neighborhoods of Kherson. Rescuers who were carrying out emergency rescue operations there came under attack.
In addition, in the village of Bilozerka, the occupiers fired on a fire and rescue unit.
Fortunately, no personnel were injured — the emergency workers were in shelter. The building and roof of the unit were damaged, the press service reported.
Two people died in Beryslav as a result of Russian shelling
Russian troops fired mortar shells at the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, on the afternoon of January 18. Two people died as a result of the Russian terrorist attack.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.
