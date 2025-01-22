Russian occupiers attacked rescuers twice in Kherson region — one person was injured

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked employees of the State Emergency Service twice on January 22, and one rescuer was hospitalized.

The Russian army twice fired on rescuers in the Kherson region

The Russian army shelled one of the neighborhoods of Kherson. Rescuers who were carrying out emergency rescue operations there came under attack.

One of them was hospitalized with injuries. Also, the engineering equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine caught fire at the scene, which was extinguished by firefighters. Share

In addition, in the village of Bilozerka, the occupiers fired on a fire and rescue unit.

Russian shelling

Fortunately, no personnel were injured — the emergency workers were in shelter. The building and roof of the unit were damaged, the press service reported.

Two people died in Beryslav as a result of Russian shelling

Russian troops fired mortar shells at the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, on the afternoon of January 18. Two people died as a result of the Russian terrorist attack.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Russians killed two people in Beryslav. This afternoon, the occupation army hit the settlement with a mortar. As a result of the shelling, a 68-year-old woman and a man born in 1972 received injuries incompatible with life. Share

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.