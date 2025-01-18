The Russian army shelled Beryslav in the Kherson region — two people were killed

Russian troops fired mortar shells at the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, on the afternoon of January 18. Two people died as a result of the Russian terrorist attack.
Two people died in Beryslav as a result of Russian shelling
This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
The Russians killed two people in Beryslav. This afternoon, the occupation army hit the settlement with a mortar. As a result of the shelling, a 68-year-old woman and a man born in 1972 received injuries incompatible with life.
He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.
The invaders shelled Komyshany in the Kherson region
At approximately 6:00 PM on January 18, Russian terrorists covered Komyshany with fire.
The emergency crew provided the victim with a ride on the spot, but she refused hospitalization.
