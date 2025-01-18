The Russian army shelled Beryslav in the Kherson region — two people were killed
Russian troops fired mortar shells at the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, on the afternoon of January 18. Two people died as a result of the Russian terrorist attack.

Points of attention

  • Russian army shelled Beryslav in the Kherson region, resulting in the death of a 68-year-old woman and a man born in 1972.
  • The incident in Beryslav is a violation of international law and a serious threat to the safety of the civilian population in the region.
  • In a separate attack, Russian terrorists targeted Komyshany, injuring a 65-year-old woman who suffered blast and craniocerebral injuries as well as a concussion.
  • The Russian aggression in the Kherson region underscores the urgent need for international intervention to protect innocent civilians from further harm.
  • The tragic events in Beryslav and Komyshany serve as a somber reminder of the devastating impact of military conflicts on civilian populations.

Two people died in Beryslav as a result of Russian shelling

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Russians killed two people in Beryslav. This afternoon, the occupation army hit the settlement with a mortar. As a result of the shelling, a 68-year-old woman and a man born in 1972 received injuries incompatible with life.

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

The invaders shelled Komyshany in the Kherson region

At approximately 6:00 PM on January 18, Russian terrorists covered Komyshany with fire.

A 65-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling. She suffered blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as a concussion.

The emergency crew provided the victim with a ride on the spot, but she refused hospitalization.

