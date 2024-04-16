Russians drop an aerial bomb on Beryslav, more than 10 injured

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped a guided aerial bomb on Beryslav. More than ten residents were injured.

What is known about the consequences of dropping an aerial bomb on Beryslav by the Russian army

The Russian army dropped a guided aerial bomb on Beryslav. The blow fell on a residential building. The provider's building, a pharmacy, a residential building and other civil infrastructure were damaged, Prokudin said. Share

According to him, at least 15 people were injured.

Injuries are light, the victims were given medical assistance, they refused to be hospitalized, the head of the RMA emphasised. Share

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks on the Russian army in the Kherson region

Prokudin noted that during the past day, Russian occupiers shelled Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Veletenske, Bilousove, Lvove, Tyagynka, Mykylske, Odradokamyanka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Bilozerka, Vesele, Kozatske and Kherson.

The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, in particular, 9 private houses were damaged. Critical infrastructure objects, a post office, a warehouse, and a car were hit.

Due to the Russian aggression, two people were injured, one of them is a child.

What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian army in other regions

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA , Serhiy Lysak, said that as a result of the attacks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation with drones and artillery in the Nikopol region, about a thousand residents were left without electricity.

According to the official, the occupiers fired artillery and carried out five attacks by fpv-drones, and hit the area since Monday evening.

He clarified that the district centre, as well as the Chervonogrygorivska and Myrivska communities, were attacked by enemies.

As a result of the shelling, there were: