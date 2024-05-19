On May 19, five civilians were injured in the city of Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of an enemy attack by the UAV. Two women and three men were wounded.

What is known about the shelling of Berislav

The regional military administration reported in Telegram that the three victims of the dropping of explosives from an enemy drone are relatives. This is a 21-year-old man and 42- and 71-year-old women. They were taken to a medical facility in a moderate condition.

Two more residents of Berislav went to the hospital on their own after the drone attack.

These are two men aged 59 and 70. Both were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries and contusions. One of the victims was wounded in the back.

Doctors are providing the victims with the necessary assistance, the RMA press service assured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional state administration (RMA), added on Facebook that (as of 14:00 on May 19) due to Russian shelling, nine settlements of the Berislav district were temporarily without electricity.

The occupiers damaged the power line. Sukhanove, Chervonyi Yar, Kostyrka, Urozhayne, Novoraisk, Koshary, Zamozhne, Stepne and Maksym Gorkyi remained without electricity.

Power engineers will begin repairs to restore power to homes as soon as the security situation allows.