American journalists drew attention to the fact that the latest decisions of US President Donald Trump are evidence of his commitment to maintaining support for Ukraine against the background of its war with Russia.

Trump recruits many pro-Ukrainian politicians to his team

On November 12, it was officially announced that the new US president appointed Congressman Michael Waltz as his national security adviser.

In addition, rumors are spreading that Donald Trump also intends to nominate Senator Marco Rubio for the position of head of the State Department

Both politicians support the concept of "America above all else", but remain tough on countries such as China, Iran and Russia on foreign policy. Although Rubio and Volz did not support some of the previous aid packages for Ukraine, it was not because of unwillingness to help, but because of the domestic priorities of the United States. Share

We also cannot ignore the fact that Volz even called for allowing Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to strike Russia, but Joe Biden's team has not yet agreed to this.

Mike Waltz (Photo: wikipedia.org)

The Ukrainian authorities are satisfied with Trump's personnel decisions

According to expert Daniel Vaidich, currently the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi is confident in the appointments that have taken place. There are absolutely no reasons to escalate the situation.

Several former officials of the Trump administration are inclined to such a positive opinion.

According to their conviction, the new administration will try to find a balanced solution to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the Trump team's approach involves increasing sanctions against Russia's energy sector, which enables the Kremlin to continue its terror.