Trump is already sending the first positive signals to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump is already sending the first positive signals to Ukraine

Trump is already sending the first positive signals to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

American journalists drew attention to the fact that the latest decisions of US President Donald Trump are evidence of his commitment to maintaining support for Ukraine against the background of its war with Russia.

Points of attention

  • Pro-Ukrainian politicians in Trump's team can influence Washington's foreign policy toward Kyiv.
  • The Ukrainian authorities welcome Trump's personnel decisions, considering them positive for further support of the country.
  • The team of the new US president plans to strengthen sanctions against the Russian energy sector.

Trump recruits many pro-Ukrainian politicians to his team

On November 12, it was officially announced that the new US president appointed Congressman Michael Waltz as his national security adviser.

In addition, rumors are spreading that Donald Trump also intends to nominate Senator Marco Rubio for the position of head of the State Department

Both politicians support the concept of "America above all else", but remain tough on countries such as China, Iran and Russia on foreign policy. Although Rubio and Volz did not support some of the previous aid packages for Ukraine, it was not because of unwillingness to help, but because of the domestic priorities of the United States.

We also cannot ignore the fact that Volz even called for allowing Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to strike Russia, but Joe Biden's team has not yet agreed to this.

Mike Waltz (Photo: wikipedia.org)

The Ukrainian authorities are satisfied with Trump's personnel decisions

According to expert Daniel Vaidich, currently the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi is confident in the appointments that have taken place. There are absolutely no reasons to escalate the situation.

Several former officials of the Trump administration are inclined to such a positive opinion.

According to their conviction, the new administration will try to find a balanced solution to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the Trump team's approach involves increasing sanctions against Russia's energy sector, which enables the Kremlin to continue its terror.

In particular, Volz emphasized the need to eliminate loopholes that allow Russia to export oil, which confirmed the tough approach used by Trump during his first term.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The return of Trump. Macron's team announced a forecast for Ukrainians
Macron believes that Trump will make the right decisions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin was happy about Trump's victory, but there is a nuance
The Kremlin is ready to listen to Trump's ideas
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The rules of the game have changed. Why Trump will not be able to abandon Ukraine to its own devices
A victory for Ukraine can be a victory for Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?