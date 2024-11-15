American journalists drew attention to the fact that the latest decisions of US President Donald Trump are evidence of his commitment to maintaining support for Ukraine against the background of its war with Russia.
Points of attention
- Pro-Ukrainian politicians in Trump's team can influence Washington's foreign policy toward Kyiv.
- The Ukrainian authorities welcome Trump's personnel decisions, considering them positive for further support of the country.
- The team of the new US president plans to strengthen sanctions against the Russian energy sector.
Trump recruits many pro-Ukrainian politicians to his team
On November 12, it was officially announced that the new US president appointed Congressman Michael Waltz as his national security adviser.
In addition, rumors are spreading that Donald Trump also intends to nominate Senator Marco Rubio for the position of head of the State Department
We also cannot ignore the fact that Volz even called for allowing Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to strike Russia, but Joe Biden's team has not yet agreed to this.
The Ukrainian authorities are satisfied with Trump's personnel decisions
According to expert Daniel Vaidich, currently the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi is confident in the appointments that have taken place. There are absolutely no reasons to escalate the situation.
Several former officials of the Trump administration are inclined to such a positive opinion.
According to their conviction, the new administration will try to find a balanced solution to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that the Trump team's approach involves increasing sanctions against Russia's energy sector, which enables the Kremlin to continue its terror.
