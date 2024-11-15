According to Politico, some European leaders and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities actually rejoiced when they learned about Donald Trump's return to the White House. They believe that the new US president really knows how to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump, as a master of making deals, will not want to simply give Ukraine to Putin.
- In Kyiv, it is assumed that Trump may be a better option than Kamala Harris.
- Trump wants a quick end to the war, but is not yet going to block aid to Ukraine.
Couldn't Harris stop the war?
New interesting data was shared by Politico Europe opinion editor Jamie Dettmer.
The latter claims that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi and members of his team believe that Trump may well turn out to be a better option than Kamala Harris.
The journalist learned about this from his insider, who is close to the Republican Party.
In addition, it is emphasized that now Trump "can click his fingers, and the Republicans in Congress will vote for more aid for Ukraine", Harris would not be able to do this.
Trump can conclude a favorable agreement for Ukraine
According to the journalist, the new head of the White House does not actually plan to just give up.
Despite the fact that he wants a quick end to the war, Trump is allegedly not going to leave Ukraine without military assistance.
It's also important to understand that the new US president prides himself on being a master deal maker and doesn't want to be seen as making a "terrible deal."
