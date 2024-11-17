This is a humiliation. Trump's team may be preparing a tribunal

According to media reports, members of Donald Trump's team have begun compiling a list of high-ranking current and former American officers who were directly involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. It is quite possible that this indicates that they will be brought before a military tribunal.

What Trump and his team have in mind

Currently, the entourage of the new US president is actively discussing the scenario of creating a commission to investigate the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

What is important to understand is primarily the collection of data on who was directly involved in the decision to withdraw troops, how it was carried out, and whether military leaders can be held accountable.

Trump's team considers the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan to be treason.

They take it very seriously, — said one of the insiders of the publication. Share

This will be an overview of how the US first entered the war in Afghanistan and how it exited.

How Donald Trump directly comments on the situation

It is important to understand that the new head of the White House has previously publicly criticized the withdrawal from Afghanistan many times.

According to him, it was a "humiliation" and "the most shameful day in the history of our country."

Five years ago, the Republican leader first reached an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan, approximately 13,000 troops, and release 5,000 Taliban from prisons.

Incumbent President Joe Biden's team completed the withdrawal, but greatly overestimated the ability of Afghan government forces to fight the Taliban on their own.

The potential new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, also condemned the withdrawal of troops.

According to the latter, the US lost the war and wasted billions of dollars.