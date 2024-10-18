Denmark allocates 350 million dollars for military support to Ukraine

On October 18, Denmark announced the allocation of 2.4 billion Danish kroner (350 million US dollars) for military support to Ukraine.

Denmark will provide new military aid to Ukraine

This is stated in the post of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the social network Kh.

It is noted that this is already the 21st package of military aid from Denmark. It includes new purchases of equipment for Ukraine, additional funds for the industrial pool and donations of equipment from the warehouses of the Danish Ministry of Defense.

Denmark announced DKK 2,4 billion ($350 million) of military support for Ukraine.



This is Denmark's twenty-first military donation package, which includes new acquisitions of equipment for Ukraine, additional funds for the Industrial pool, and donations of equipment from the… pic.twitter.com/6F5R3PUU8o — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 18, 2024

We are grateful to our Danish friends for their unwavering support! Together we are stronger! — says the post of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Share

Denmark will help accelerate the production of weapons in Ukraine

Denmark plans to create an international fund for targeted financing of the Ukrainian arms industry. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country, Troels Lund Poulsen.

The official expressed his belief that the production of weapons in Europe and the United States is "too slow", and Ukraine could arm itself much faster if it produced more military equipment at home. Arms production in Ukraine can reduce the delivery time from years to months, Poulsen said.

In recent years, we have taken many initiatives to increase the production of various military equipment [in the US and Europe]. But in general, we do not have the same pace of production of military equipment as in Ukraine.

According to him, Denmark is currently working on directing funding directly to the defense industry of Ukraine. In particular, the possibility of creating by the end of the year a special fund for combining public and private investments in Ukrainian arms production facilities is being considered.