Denmark will create an international fund to finance the arms industry of Ukraine

Denmark plans to create an international fund for targeted financing of the Ukrainian arms industry. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country, Troels Lund Poulsen.

The official expressed his belief that the production of weapons in Europe and the United States is "too slow", and Ukraine could arm itself much faster if it produced more military equipment at home. Arms production in Ukraine can reduce the delivery time from years to months, Poulsen said.

In recent years, we have taken many initiatives to increase the production of various military equipment [in the US and Europe]. But in general, we do not have the same pace of production of military equipment as in Ukraine. Troels Lund Poulsen Minister of Defense of Denmark

According to him, Denmark is currently working on directing funding directly to the defense industry of Ukraine. In particular, the possibility of creating by the end of the year a special fund for combining public and private investments in Ukrainian arms production facilities is being considered.

Poulsen noted that earlier Denmark had already started directly financing the production of arms in Ukraine, and this caused "great interest" among other allies. In particular, in July, this scheme financed the production of 18 "Bohdan" cannons, which ended up at the front in two months. Share

According to Poulsen, production in Ukraine is not only faster, but also cheaper, and the equipment is easier to service and maintain. Despite the potential, the Ukrainian military-industrial complex has "very large unused capacities" due to a lack of funds, he added.

The Ministry of Defense of Denmark draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian weapons and equipment will reach the front with the help of financing from the official Copenhagen.

For this purpose, Denmark will use the income from frozen Russian assets.

According to the head of the defense department Troels Lund Poulsen, together with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umyerov and Minister of Strategic Industry Herman Smetanin, they have already signed an agreement on intentions to continue cooperation regarding contracts with Ukrainian defense enterprises.