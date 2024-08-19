The Danish government allowed Ukraine to use the weapons transferred by the country for strikes on the territory of Russia, the aggressor country.

According to the head of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lars Lücke Rasmussen, the use of weapons provided to Ukraine by partners to support actions on the territory of Russia is part of self-defense.

According to him, Denmark's support for Ukraine remains unchanged despite the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

Self-defense may well include entering the aggressor's territory, he says. If within the framework of this you attack the infrastructure or military facilities of the attacking party, then this is completely within the framework of the rules of war, Rasmussen stressed.

He emphasized that the use of Danish weapons on Russian soil is also within the framework of the rules.

You cannot set a limit that weapons can be used only on Ukrainian territory, - noted the head of the Danish diplomatic service.

Which of the Western partners allowed Ukraine to freely use the transferred weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

Canada's Ministry of National Defense has officially announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine can freely use Canadian tanks, armored vehicles and other equipment on the territory of Russia.

What is important to understand is that Ottawa handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine at least 8 Leopard 2A4 tanks, several dozen armored combat support vehicles and hundreds of armored patrol vehicles, as well as several M-777 howitzers.

Ottawa has no geographic restrictions on the use of military equipment it provides to the Armed Forces.

At the moment, it is difficult to say whether the Defense Forces of Ukraine used Canadian weapons when they went on the offensive in the Kursk region.

The British Ministry of Defense officially informed about the permission for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine has a clear right to self-defense against illegal attacks by Russia... which does not exclude conducting operations on Russian territory... We clearly state during the transfer process that the equipment will be used in accordance with international law, - said the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense on August 15.

It is worth noting that former Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace also spoke about this earlier.

He emphasized that all weapons supplied to Ukraine by Great Britain, with the exception of long-range Storm Shadow missiles, can be used on the territory of the aggressor country.