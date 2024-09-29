Denmark announced large-scale investments in the defense industry of Ukraine

The Danish authorities intend to invest 4.2 billion Danish crowns (628 million dollars - ed.) in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Denmark will increase its support for Ukraine against the background of the war with the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Defense of Denmark draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian weapons and equipment will reach the front with the help of financing from the official Copenhagen.

What is important to understand is that for this purpose, Denmark will use the income from frozen Russian assets.

According to the head of the defense department of Trels Lund Poulsen, together with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umyerov and Minister of Strategic Industry Herman Smetanin, they have already signed an agreement on the intention to continue cooperation regarding contracts with Ukrainian defense enterprises.

This strengthens the ability of Ukrainians to produce exactly the weapons that are in demand, the minister emphasized.

Photo: facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

What is currently known about the details of the agreement

According to the latest data, the acquisition will be financed in the amount of 1.3 billion Danish kroner, which the government, with the support of the Danish parliament, has allocated for these purposes.

In addition, it is emphasized that another 2.9 billion Danish kroner will be taken from frozen Russian assets, which Denmark must transfer to cash on behalf of the European Union.

According to the country's defense minister, Denmark is leading the way in donating weapons directly to the Ukrainian defense industry.

This agreement was also commented on by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umyerov.

This is a direct contribution to the development of Ukrainian attack UAVs, missiles and anti-tank systems. Denmark allocates 175 million euros, and another 400 million will be attracted from surplus profits of frozen Russian assets. This cooperation is already bearing results — 18 "Bohdan" self-propelled guns, produced with the financial support of Denmark, have entered the ranks of the Armed Forces. Rustem Umerov Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine