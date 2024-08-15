The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain confirmed Ukraine's right to freely use weapons received from the country to support the offensive in the Kursk region.

What does the British Ministry of Defense say about the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine in the Kurshchyna offensive?

There has been no change in UK government policy. According to Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine has a clear right to self-defense against illegal attacks by Russia. This does not exclude operations on the territory of Russia, - noted one of the representatives of the British Ministry of Defense.

According to the ex-head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace, Ukraine received permission from London to use any weapon it received, with the exception of Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

Military Armed Forces in the Kursk region

If these attacks are aimed at destroying the logistics and infrastructure supporting the invasion of Ukraine, then it is absolutely legal to use British weapons, - added Wallace.

Journalists of the publication note that soon it will be possible to see the use of weapons received from Britain by Ukraine in the offensive on Kurshchyna.

What is known about the use of Western equipment by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kurshchyna offensive

According to George Barros, a researcher from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the offensive on Kurshchyna has already involved German minesweeping tanks and German tank-type armored personnel carriers, as well as Stryker BBMs received from the United States and at least one French-made armored personnel carrier.

At the same time, as stated in the material, Ukrainian officials are trying to convince Western partners to allow the use of Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on strategic objects and targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The head of the British Ministry of Defense, John Healy, during a telephone conversation with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, noted that the Ukrainian military continues to put up heroic resistance to the aggression of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

They discussed the need to "support Ukraine as much as it will be needed and supply it with vital equipment.