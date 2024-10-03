The Ukrainian Legion is recruiting volunteers in Lublin, Poland. Who is taken to serve

The first recruiting center for volunteer citizens of Ukraine was opened on the basis of the Consulate of Ukraine in Lublin (Poland).

The first recruiting center was opened on the basis of the Consulate of Ukraine in Lublin and operates every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. without breaks. A military medical commission (MMC) operates on site. The training of volunteers takes place at the training ground provided by the Polish side. Ukraine provides uniforms and rear support, Poland — weapons and equipment.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

As noted, the process for volunteers involves signing a contract, 35-day training at a training ground, and further training at NATO bases in Europe.

You can submit an application through the official website or in consulates and embassies of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense noted.

The Ukrainian Legion is the first volunteer unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, formed from Ukrainians living abroad.

Admission to the Ukrainian Legion is carried out exclusively on a voluntary basis with the signing of a contract. The legion is armed with modern equipment and weapons, which ensures high combat capability and efficiency in the performance of tasks. The unit is being formed on the territory of Poland, training is conducted by NATO instructors on training grounds of partner countries.

The Ukrainian Legion will be created in Poland

The security agreement between Ukraine and Poland, signed on July 8 in Warsaw, provides for the creation of a new volunteer unit of the Ukrainian Legion on the territory of the latter country.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, reports Ukrinform.

In our security agreement, we recorded the formation and training of the Ukrainian Legion, a new volunteer unit, on the territory of Poland. We have a very positive experience of the Ukrainian-Polish-Lithuanian brigade, and based on this experience, we will give Ukrainian citizens who are currently in Poland, Lithuania, and other EU countries the opportunity to voluntarily join the defense of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Legion will train in Poland and will be equipped with partners. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to him, every citizen of Ukraine will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.