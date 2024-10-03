The Ukrainian Legion is recruiting volunteers in Lublin, Poland. Who is taken to serve

The first recruiting center for volunteer citizens of Ukraine was opened on the basis of the Consulate of Ukraine in Lublin (Poland).
The Armed Forces recruiting center opened in Poland
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
As noted, the process for volunteers involves signing a contract, 35-day training at a training ground, and further training at NATO bases in Europe.
You can submit an application through the official website or in consulates and embassies of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense noted.
The Ukrainian Legion is the first volunteer unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, formed from Ukrainians living abroad.
The Ukrainian Legion will be created in Poland
The security agreement between Ukraine and Poland, signed on July 8 in Warsaw, provides for the creation of a new volunteer unit of the Ukrainian Legion on the territory of the latter country.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, reports Ukrinform.
According to him, every citizen of Ukraine will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.
